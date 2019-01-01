 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
"Super Skunk" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp

$12.50MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this strain

Super Skunk

A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.