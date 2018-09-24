Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.