Sister Glue (GG1) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 1)

by GG Strains LLC

Some may think GG1 is the first and original GG Strains, but she isnt, she has not yet to be released, if you find a GG Strain its more then likely her sister Original Glue (GG4) Sister Glue (GG1) is certified genetics breed by GG Strains, bring you a relaxing body high, she is a great daytime strain from the GG Lineup! GG1 / Sister Glue • Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel • Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 58% Indica 42% Sativa • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 25-28% • Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent! • Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent • Effects: Most body high, less couch lock then GG4, a good daytime GG • Medicinal Benefits*: Anxiety, PTSD • Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #GG1 #SisterGlue

HeisenGuert

Over the last 45 years, I've smoked a lot of strains. This is the strongest herb I've ever smoked. I'm bringing in the harvest and my 2 plants will give me over a kilo each. Large, sticky buds, covered with trichomes make for a relaxing yet invigorating buzz. From a medicinal point of view, one hit and chronic pain just melts away. A few popcorn buds kept me smiling for nearly four hours!! My only concern is that if I press out rosin from this strain, it may well be just TOO potent...Only one way to find out. This is an easy plant to grow and it has generous yields of amazing herb. It'll be part of next year's crop.

HeisenGuert

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.