HeisenGuert
on September 24th, 2018
Over the last 45 years, I've smoked a lot of strains. This is the strongest herb I've ever smoked. I'm bringing in the harvest and my 2 plants will give me over a kilo each. Large, sticky buds, covered with trichomes make for a relaxing yet invigorating buzz. From a medicinal point of view, one hit and chronic pain just melts away. A few popcorn buds kept me smiling for nearly four hours!! My only concern is that if I press out rosin from this strain, it may well be just TOO potent...Only one way to find out. This is an easy plant to grow and it has generous yields of amazing herb. It'll be part of next year's crop.