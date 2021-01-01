 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Diesel
Sativa

Sour Diesel

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel by Glass House Farms

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review