About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/10-pedestal/ This Classic 10" Pedestal is one of the two shortest items in our Bong collection. Its modest size and simple design make it a great starter bong for those looking for something a little less intimidating. This size of water pipe also makes for ideal traveling, easy storage and cleaning. The pedestal also includes a three-prong ice pinch at the base of the neck giving you the option to fill the chamber with ice for even smoother hits. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Classic Bong Dimensions : Height: 10" x Base Diameter: 3.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 5" Joint: 14mm 45° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 0.8 lbs Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 16" x Width: 8"