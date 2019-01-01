 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal

by Glassics

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/12-honeycomb-perc-pedestal/ This Classic 12" Honeycomb Perc Pedestal is our smallest pedestal Bong and employs a natural perc downstem and honeycomb perc for filtration. Its reasonable size and simple, narrow design make it a great choice for first-time bong buyers and allow for convenient storage and cleaning. It features a donut ring ice catch giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for smoother hits and doubles as a splash guard to prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between "dry" and "concentrate" use can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Classic Bong Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4" Joint: 18mm 90° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 1.73 lbs Perc Style: Honeycomb Perc Features: Ice Donut, Reinforced Stem Includes:18mm Globe Bowl Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"

Cinex

Cinex
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

About this brand

Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.