 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush

Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush

by Gold Star Rosin

Write a review
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush

$40.00MSRP

About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Banana Kush Flowers, and it has an added Banana Kush terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Banana Kush plant material. This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, Tree Fruit and Tropical EFFECT: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, and talkative

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.