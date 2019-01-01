About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Banana Kush Flowers, and it has an added Banana Kush terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Banana Kush plant material. This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, Tree Fruit and Tropical EFFECT: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, and talkative