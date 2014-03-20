Gold Star Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Banana Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Banana Kush Flowers, and it has an added Banana Kush terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Banana Kush plant material.
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
FRAGRANCE: Sweet, Tree Fruit and Tropical
EFFECT: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, and talkative
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!