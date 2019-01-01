About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Super Silver Haze Flowers, and has an additional Super Silver Haze terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Silver Haze plant material. Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. It also won awards at the High Times Harvest Festival. By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea. FRAGRANCE: Citrus, Earthy and Sweet EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, energetic and relaxed