Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Super Silver Haze

by Gold Star Rosin

$40.00MSRP

About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Super Silver Haze Flowers, and has an additional Super Silver Haze terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Silver Haze plant material. Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. It also won awards at the High Times Harvest Festival. By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea. FRAGRANCE: Citrus, Earthy and Sweet EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, energetic and relaxed

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.