Gold Star Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Super Silver Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Super Silver Haze Flowers, and has an additional Super Silver Haze terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Silver Haze plant material.
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. It also won awards at the High Times Harvest Festival. By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
FRAGRANCE: Citrus, Earthy and Sweet
EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, energetic and relaxed
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
