About this product
This award winning Super Silver Haze flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Super Silver Haze flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Our Super Silver Haze Rosin took 3rd place in the Solventless category of the 2017 Karma cup (Toronto Canada). Silver Haze was the first seed strain to deliver the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with a non-dominant indica Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed sativa effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, the Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and sweet EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, Relaxed, creative, euphoric and happy Total THC: 63% Total CBD: .11% Each package contains 0.5 Grams
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.