Grand Daddy Purp Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
by GrasseWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRolls includes strain specific Grand Daddy Purp Ice Hash and Flower cultivated by Cannassentials. The Ice Hash combined with the strain specific flower makes it the smoothest smoke and a great effect. There are four half gram prerolls with 134.4mg of THC per preroll and a total of 537.6 mg per pack.
About this brand
Grasse
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.