White Gorilla

by Great Value

Great Value Cannabis Flower White Gorilla

About this product

White Gorilla by Great Value

About this strain

White Gorilla

White Gorilla
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.      

About this brand

