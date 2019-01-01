Chem 91 x Aliendawg
About this product
Chem 91 x Aliendog Cherry is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy pine aroma. It can have a relaxing effect that can ease pain and inflammation, but is not likely to cause patients to feel “couch-locked.” Best for evening use Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, stress relief, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-anxiety
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.