Chem 91 x Aliendawg

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chem 91 x Aliendog Cherry is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy pine aroma. It can have a relaxing effect that can ease pain and inflammation, but is not likely to cause patients to feel “couch-locked.” Best for evening use Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, stress relief, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-anxiety

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.