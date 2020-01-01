1500mg CBD Tincture - Nighttime Blend
by Simply Crafted
Ghost Train Haze (Mind) Distillate Genetics: Ghost OG x Neville’s Wreck This Mind syringe contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate syringe are made up of ~410 mg THC, ~1.4 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:294. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.