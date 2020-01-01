 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Critical Kush Live Resin 1g

by Habit

Habit Concentrates Solvent Critical Kush Live Resin 1g

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Born in Southern California during the winter of 2016, Habit is the offspring of good vibes and good times. As purveyors of joy and wellbeing, Habit products are meticulously handcrafted using only the finest solvent free cannabis oils. We believe one’s habits shape every aspect of life, especially health and happiness. Together we aim to foster the positive aspects in life by making safe, consistent and enjoyable cannabis products for everyone.