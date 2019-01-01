About this product
Our Purple C was bred by Cali Connection Seed Company and is a hybridization of Green Crack crossed with a Blackwater OG. This is a balanced hybrid that can evolve to your day and mindset. This strain can bring an elevated mood to an activity and also be a quiet night in, with a calm body and mind. Purple C can be a mix of flavors ranging from Pine forest floor to a citrus grove. 50/50 Indica/Sativa
There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.