by Harmony Grow

Our Purple C was bred by Cali Connection Seed Company and is a hybridization of Green Crack crossed with a Blackwater OG. This is a balanced hybrid that can evolve to your day and mindset. This strain can bring an elevated mood to an activity and also be a quiet night in, with a calm body and mind. Purple C can be a mix of flavors ranging from Pine forest floor to a citrus grove. 50/50 Indica/Sativa

Purple Crack

There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.