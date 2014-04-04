ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackwater
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blackwater

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 565 reviews

Blackwater

aka Blackwater OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 565 reviews

Blackwater
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

Effects

Show all

385 people reported 3142 effects
Relaxed 83%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 31%
Pain 40%
Stress 39%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

565

write a review

Find Blackwater nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackwater nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Blackwater
Strain child
Purple Crack
child

Products with Blackwater

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackwater nearby.

Good reads

Show all

24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
24 Strains to Prepare You for the Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere
Need to kick-start your appetite? Try these 7 cannabis strains to help induce hunger
Need to kick-start your appetite? Try these 7 cannabis strains to help induce hunger
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains

Most popular in