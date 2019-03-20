Bujoe on March 20th, 2019

Phenomenal cultivar. I’m a 20+ year enthusiast/medical card holder. ADHD/Anxiety. This strain is by far one of my favorites. The best daytime smoke I’ve had yet. Clear headed, but noticeably medicated. Enthusiastic yet calm. The smell and appearance of the flower are second to none. Sweet, earthy scents and a beautiful, crystalline look. Also good (when used in higher amounts) to sit back and watch a good movie/documentary. I recommend this strain to anyone willing to listen.