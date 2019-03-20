 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry OG

Strawberry OG

by Harmony Grow

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Strawberry OG
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Strawberry OG
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Strawberry OG
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Strawberry OG

About this product

In Strawberry OG, two well known strains, Bruce Banner and San Fernando Valley OG, are blended to perfection to create an upbeat “Kush” dominated experience. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing effect that offers a creative, light mind to everyday hobbies. The flavor is a fresh fruity sweetness, with a slightly sour note and a hint of earthy goodness. It’s like eating a strawberry lemon tart right in the field where the fruit was grown. 40/60 Indica/Sativa

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Bujoe

Phenomenal cultivar. I’m a 20+ year enthusiast/medical card holder. ADHD/Anxiety. This strain is by far one of my favorites. The best daytime smoke I’ve had yet. Clear headed, but noticeably medicated. Enthusiastic yet calm. The smell and appearance of the flower are second to none. Sweet, earthy scents and a beautiful, crystalline look. Also good (when used in higher amounts) to sit back and watch a good movie/documentary. I recommend this strain to anyone willing to listen.

About this strain

Strawberry OG

Strawberry OG

Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies. 

About this brand

Harmony Grow Logo
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.