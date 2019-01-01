 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Cherry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Black Cherry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by HI Guys by Cowlitz

Write a review
HI Guys by Cowlitz Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Cherry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this product

Black Cherry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack by HI Guys by Cowlitz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

About this brand

HI Guys by Cowlitz Logo