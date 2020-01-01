 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Monster Cookies Crumble 1g
Indica

Monster Cookies Crumble 1g

by hi-klas

hi-klas Concentrates Solvent Monster Cookies Crumble 1g

About this strain

Monster Cookies

Monster Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Monster Cookies is a indica strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. Monster Cookies delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use. 

About this brand

