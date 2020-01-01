White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
1:2 THC to CBD strain with a juicy sweet grape taste great for pain management
The word "chronic" has become a commonplace descriptor of high-quality marijuana, but this Chronic is a balanced strain that crosses Northern Lights, Skunk, and AK-47, and was originally bred by Serious Seeds in 1994. AK-47 was later introduced to the genetic mix to increase resin content and add to its complexity without diminishing yields. Sweet honey, flower, and spice color the aroma of this renowned strain. Take extra care during the drying process: Its delicate scent is easily lost. Chronic forms massive colas with very few leaves, so topping this high-yielder isn't advisable.