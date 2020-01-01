 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Nutty Citrus Highlights SENSATION Arousing Creativity Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.