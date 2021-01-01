Sativa
LA Wedding Pop Flower 7g
About this product
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
About this strain
LA Wedding Pop
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
LA Wedding Pop is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Wedding Pop - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
