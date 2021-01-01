 Loading…

Sativa

LA Wedding Pop Flower 7g

by High Supply

High Supply Cannabis Flower LA Wedding Pop Flower 7g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.

About this brand

Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

About this strain

LA Wedding Pop

LA Wedding Pop
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

LA Wedding Pop is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Wedding Pop - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

