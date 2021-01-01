 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grapehead Gelato Cartridge
Hybrid

Grapehead Gelato Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Grapehead Gelato Cartridge
HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Grapehead Gelato Cartridge

About this product

Flavors: Earthy, Grape, Fruity Grapehead is a cross between Sweet Mendo Kush & Grape Crush. Grapehead gives you a balanced, mellow high putting you in a relaxed, euphoric state. Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Logo
Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

About this strain

Grapehead

Grapehead

Grapehead is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Mendo Kush with Grape Crush. Grapehead produces a balanced and mellow high that may make your head feel buzzy while your mind soars into a euphoric state. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects tend to creep up out of nowhere, so make sure to take it slow with this creeper of a strain. In small doses. Grapehead will leave you feeling balanced. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. With an average THC level of 15-25%, Grapehead is an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, pain, and nausea. This strain pairs best with activities that don't require much focus such as a long walk, watching a movie, or simply enjoying a nice meal. According to growers, Grapehead flowers into pointy buds with yellowish hairs and moderate trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Bohemia Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapehead before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

