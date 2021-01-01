Grapehead Gelato Cartridge
About this product
Flavors: Earthy, Grape, Fruity Grapehead is a cross between Sweet Mendo Kush & Grape Crush. Grapehead gives you a balanced, mellow high putting you in a relaxed, euphoric state. Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Grapehead
Grapehead is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Mendo Kush with Grape Crush. Grapehead produces a balanced and mellow high that may make your head feel buzzy while your mind soars into a euphoric state. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects tend to creep up out of nowhere, so make sure to take it slow with this creeper of a strain. In small doses. Grapehead will leave you feeling balanced. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. With an average THC level of 15-25%, Grapehead is an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, pain, and nausea. This strain pairs best with activities that don't require much focus such as a long walk, watching a movie, or simply enjoying a nice meal. According to growers, Grapehead flowers into pointy buds with yellowish hairs and moderate trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Bohemia Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapehead before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
