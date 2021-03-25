Loading…
Grapehead Gelato Cartridge

About this product

Flavors: Earthy, Grape, Fruity

Grapehead is a cross between Sweet Mendo Kush & Grape Crush. Grapehead gives you a balanced, mellow high putting you in a relaxed, euphoric state.

Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

Grapehead effects

3 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
