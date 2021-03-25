HIMALAYA
Grapehead Gelato Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Earthy, Grape, Fruity
Grapehead is a cross between Sweet Mendo Kush & Grape Crush. Grapehead gives you a balanced, mellow high putting you in a relaxed, euphoric state.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
Grapehead is a cross between Sweet Mendo Kush & Grape Crush. Grapehead gives you a balanced, mellow high putting you in a relaxed, euphoric state.
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
Grapehead effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!