 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Kimbo Kush (Live Sauce) Cartridge
Hybrid

Kimbo Kush (Live Sauce) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

Write a review
HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Kimbo Kush (Live Sauce) Cartridge
HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Kimbo Kush (Live Sauce) Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Flavors: Floral, Spicy/Peppery This indica cross between Starfighter and Blackberry Kush is the perfect strain for the end of the day. It's strong, relaxing effects will give you the K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

About this brand

HIMALAYA Logo
Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.