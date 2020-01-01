Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavors: Floral, Spicy/Peppery This indica cross between Starfighter and Blackberry Kush is the perfect strain for the end of the day. It's strong, relaxing effects will give you the K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
Be the first to review this product.
Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for.