About this product
Origin: Humboldt Co. Potency: 81% TAC Available: 500 mg High in THCA (2.88%). This Sativa cartridge delivers the classic flavor and cerebral effects of Sour D. The full flavor is both smooth and deliciously rich. Contains the original, authentic cannabis terpenes with no added flavors or solvents. Independently lab tested for residual solvents, pesticides and microbiologicals.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.