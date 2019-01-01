 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Do-Si-Dos Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Do-Si-Dos Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Holy Smokes

About this product

An infused Pre Roll by Holy Smokes. Do-Si-Dos is a fairly hard-hitting, blissful, optimistic and physically comforting, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid cross between (essentially) Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Named after the (actual) Girl Scouts' peanut butter sandwich cookies and making High Times magazine's list of "Top 10 Strains of 2016," this sweet, earthy, pine and butter cookie strain is ultimately sleepy.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

