Indica

Black Cherry OG

by Honest Marijuana Co.

Honest Marijuana Co. Cannabis Flower Black Cherry OG

For decades, if not centuries, smoking was the best, most convenient method of reaping the benefits that marijuana had to offer. Joint or bong—it didn’t really matter. Smoking and marijuana went hand in hand. Then, just 16 short years ago, dabbing exploded onto the scene and with dabbing comes honey oil. If you’re not familiar with the process, dabbing involves vaporizing a marijuana concentrate and then inhaling the resultant fumes. And while that may not sound much different than the smoking that preceded it, dabbing was a giant leap forward in the consumption of cannabis products. Dabbing was a revolution in the world of weed because of one little word: concentrate. And no, that’s not the verb that means to focus. Rather, it’s the noun that means a stronger, more potent version of the original. Dabbing usually involves shatter or wax. But these novel forms of marijuana have to come from somewhere. That somewhere has become known, among other things, as honey oil.Honey oil is the non-technical term (pot culture has a lot of those) for hash oil. Hash oil became known as honey oil because the concentrate has the amber color of, you guessed it, honey.Honey oil is the non-technical term (pot culture has a lot of those) for hash oil. Hash oil became known as honey oil because the concentrate has the amber color of, you guessed it, honey. So what makes honey oil so great? Again, it goes back to the word concentrate. Really good raw marijuana that you smoke typically contains 20% THC. That’s plenty of THC to send you on a truly righteous journey. But take that same marijuana, run it through an extraction process, and the resultant concentrate (hash oil or honey oil) can have upwards of 80% THC content. So what makes honey oil so great? Again, it goes back to the word concentrate. Really good raw marijuana that you smoke typically contains 20% THC. That’s plenty of THC to send you on a truly righteous journey. But take that same marijuana, run it through an extraction process, and the resultant concentrate (hash oil or honey oil) can have upwards of 80% THC content.

About this strain

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Black Cherry OG, also known as "Black Cherry OG Kush," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

