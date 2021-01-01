Black Cherry OG
by Honest Marijuana Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Honest Marijuana Co.
About this strain
Black Cherry OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Black Cherry OG, also known as "Black Cherry OG Kush," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.