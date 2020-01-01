 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. DEA Mixpack

DEA Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds DEA Mixpack

About this product

The DEA Mixpack contains three potent strains with feminized seeds for big results that pack a punch. The first strain is Chemdawg, the mysterious strain that’s 80% Indica produces THC levels up to 25%. Chemdawg has a distinct diesel smell with a sleep-inducing, couchlock high. The second strain is LSD, a 45% Indica marijuana strain with THC levels up to 24%. This strain is known for being resistant to disease and filling users with energy to combat fatigue. The third strain is Green Crack, a 75% Indica strain with THC levels up to 22%. Green Crack is known for filling users with energy and alleviating stress and reducing the symptoms of depression and physical pain.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.