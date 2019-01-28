 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Zkittles

by IIW Entourage Delivery Systems

CANNABOOST™ terpenes infused rolling papers are single wrapped & infused with stabilized terpene profile to ensure effect and potency. 6 X CANNABOOST™ Infused with Zkittles Rolling Paper + Tip

JaneofDough

Just a bad product. Ruined my, otherwise great weed.

Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Our goal is to make cannabis experience more accurate, controlled and enjoyable, using terpenes based technology. We developed the first ever terpenes infused rolling paper - CANNABOOST™