  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Sativa

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

by Infamous OG

Infamous OG Cannabis Flower Pineapple Super Silver Haze

About this product

About this brand

Infamous OG Logo

About this strain

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

