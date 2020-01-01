Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.