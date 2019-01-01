About this product
An entire album’s worth of pure fire straight from the critically acclaimed, deluxe four-LP box set Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash. Featuring hard-to-find drum breaks, blistering licks and an unrelenting groove, Soul Diesel collects a who’s who of acid-jazz legends including Bernard Purdie, Charles Kynard, and Boogaloo Joe Jones together on one non-stop, mind bending aural excursion. Translucent orange vinyl.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.