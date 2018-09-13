 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel

by Jet City Gardens

3.52
Jet City Gardens Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

About this product

Chemdawg, Northern Lights and Skunk got together for a wild night resulting in Sour Diesel, a pungent, earthy diesel smelling Sativa that lives up to its name. This happy, energetic Sativa fuels "big ideas" and flash mobs.

2 customer reviews

3.52

StickyResinChickwax

Pretty bud! I enjoyed this, although I have a very high tolerance so it didn't hit me that hard. But it was still likable. :)

AwkwrdTree3

Absolutely fantastic strain. I've used it maybe 5 times but it shot up to one of my favorite strains easily.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Jet City Gardens Logo
Tucked away in Seattle’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, in the shadow of Boeing Field’s final approach, Jet City Gardens is a family owned craft cannabis cultivator. While other growers schedule takeoff immediately after harvest, we put our products in a holding pattern for 60 days because....we're all about the cure.