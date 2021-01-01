Blue Magic 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief! Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
Blue Magic
Blue Magic is an upbeat sativa-dominant strain bred from the famous Blue Dream. Its high-energy effects are prefaced by creamy, fruity flavors reminiscent of its Blueberry ancestry. Sativa enthusiasts will appreciate the balance of potency and clarity delivered by Blue Magic, whose euphoria offers functionality and focus despite an impressive THC profile. While its initial punch is quick to hit, Blue Magic’s effects taper down gently and ease you into long-lasting relaxation that extends from the physical exterior to the deep recesses of your mind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.