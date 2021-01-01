 Loading…

  El Jefe (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
Indica

El Jefe (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls El Jefe (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)

About this product

Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

El Jefe

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

El Jefe is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.

