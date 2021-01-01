El Jefe (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
by JetpacksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST. Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
About this brand
Jetpacks
About this strain
El Jefe
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
El Jefe is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.