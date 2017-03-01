Jetpacks
El Jefe (.5g Pre-Roll 5 pack with Kief & Stardust)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Your favorite power packed pre-roll is now available in bulk to boost your blast off into overdrive! Introducing the new Jetpacks Hi-Octane Infused Multi Pack, featuring 5 high potency pre-rolls loaded with strain specific flower, kief & STARDUST.
Hi-Octane always tests above 30% THC and guarantees to take you higher.
El Jefe effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!