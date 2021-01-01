 Loading…

  5. Orange Diesel (1 Gram Hybrid Diamonds)
Hybrid

Orange Diesel (1 Gram Hybrid Diamonds)

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Concentrates Solvent Orange Diesel (1 Gram Hybrid Diamonds)

One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

Orange Diesel

Orange Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.

