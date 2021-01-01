Super Sour Diesel (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
