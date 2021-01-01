 Loading…

Hybrid

Orangeade UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Apparel Hats Orangeade UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

This Sativa from the Jetty Farm is a delicious cross of Purple Punch x Tangie. Because it's UNREFINED Live Resin, we preserve more terpenes like limonene, which really lets the sweet and tangy citrus notes shine through. The tangerine aroma is instantly uplifting for a perfect daytime sesh. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that's uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.

About this brand

Jetty Extracts Logo
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

About this strain

Orangeade

Orangeade
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.

