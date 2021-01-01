Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
This Sativa from the Jetty Farm is a delicious cross of Purple Punch x Tangie. Because it’s UNREFINED Live Resin, we preserve more terpenes like limonene, which really lets the sweet and tangy citrus notes shine through. The tangerine aroma is instantly uplifting for a perfect daytime sesh. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.
Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.
