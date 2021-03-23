This Sativa from the Jetty Farm is a delicious cross of Purple Punch x Tangie. Because it’s UNREFINED Live Resin, we preserve more terpenes like limonene, which really lets the sweet and tangy citrus notes shine through. The tangerine aroma is instantly uplifting for a perfect daytime sesh.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil.