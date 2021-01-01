Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g
About this product
Woodsy, herbaceous and munchie-indusing, this Do-Si-Do x Mendo Breath cross packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch. This mouth-watering Indica has familiar sedative effects paired with a uniquely earthy and nutty terpene profile. JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
