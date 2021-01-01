XJ-13 Gold Cartridge .5g
About this product
Everyone loves the unique terpene profile of the Jack Herer lineage: lemony, citrus notes with a piney, fresh aroma. With a cross of Jack Herer x G13, XJ-13 is an energizing sativa for an uplifted experience. Jetty GOLD is high potency oil cryoextracted to preserve more terpenes and flavor. It’s triple-tested and always made from premium, small-farm cannabis. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
