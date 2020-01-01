 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Champagne Kush Cured Resin Caviar 0.5g
Hybrid

Champagne Kush Cured Resin Caviar 0.5g

by Kaizen Medicinals

Kaizen Medicinals Concentrates Solvent Champagne Kush Cured Resin Caviar 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

About this brand

Kaizen Medicinals Logo