About this strain
Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.
Champagne Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
