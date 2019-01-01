About this product
This mostly indica flavourful Cheese variation by Kannabia Seed Company was developed with UK Cheese lovers in mind. By crossing Cheese with an Afghan, we’ve produced a Kiss that is highly relaxing, sweet flavoured variety. This strain is great for unwinding, perfect for the evening. Kiss is a delight for Cheese growers who are looking for a shorter flowering time, higher level of production and a disease and pest resistant strain. TYPE: Indica Smell: mature cheese Flavors: Cheesy, nutty, spicy Appearance: Effects: Relaxing, narcotic, pain relief Medical: Anxiety, PTSD, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180-200 cm. Yield: 550 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
About this strain
Kiss
Formally Queso, this wonderful hybrid was created in 2011 by Kannabia Seeds using Cheese and Afghani genetics. Kiss is a hybrid strain that provides powerful body effects and mood elevation. This potent flower is typically used to relieve pain, anxiety, and insomnia while offering a pugent cheese-like aroma. This aroma comes from the assumed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk, speaking to the 65/35 Indica-dominiant split described by Kannabia. Hailing from Spain, this savory international delight is a treat for anyone lucky enough to get their hands caked with the kiefy dust of this Europian native.