KISS

by Kannabia Seeds

KISS

About this product

This mostly indica flavourful Cheese variation by Kannabia Seed Company was developed with UK Cheese lovers in mind. By crossing Cheese with an Afghan, we’ve produced a Kiss that is highly relaxing, sweet flavoured variety. This strain is great for unwinding, perfect for the evening. Kiss is a delight for Cheese growers who are looking for a shorter flowering time, higher level of production and a disease and pest resistant strain. TYPE: Indica Smell: mature cheese Flavors: Cheesy, nutty, spicy Appearance: Effects: Relaxing, narcotic, pain relief Medical: Anxiety, PTSD, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180-200 cm. Yield: 550 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

About this strain

Kiss

Kiss

Formally Queso, this wonderful hybrid was created in 2011 by Kannabia Seeds using Cheese and Afghani genetics. Kiss is a hybrid strain that provides powerful body effects and mood elevation. This potent flower is typically used to relieve pain, anxiety, and insomnia while offering a pugent cheese-like aroma. This aroma comes from the assumed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk, speaking to the 65/35 Indica-dominiant split described by Kannabia. Hailing from Spain, this savory international delight is a treat for anyone lucky enough to get their hands caked with the kiefy dust of this Europian native.

 

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.