Kannabia Seeds
KISS
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
This mostly indica flavourful Cheese variation by Kannabia Seed Company was developed with UK Cheese lovers in mind. By crossing Cheese with an Afghan, we’ve produced a Kiss that is highly relaxing, sweet flavoured variety. This strain is great for unwinding, perfect for the evening.
Kiss is a delight for Cheese growers who are looking for a shorter flowering time, higher level of production and a disease and pest resistant strain.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: mature cheese
Flavors: Cheesy, nutty, spicy
Appearance:
Effects: Relaxing, narcotic, pain relief
Medical: Anxiety, PTSD, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180-200 cm.
Yield: 550 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
Kiss is a delight for Cheese growers who are looking for a shorter flowering time, higher level of production and a disease and pest resistant strain.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: mature cheese
Flavors: Cheesy, nutty, spicy
Appearance:
Effects: Relaxing, narcotic, pain relief
Medical: Anxiety, PTSD, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 55-60 days
Height: 180-200 cm.
Yield: 550 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
Kiss effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
33% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!