About this product

This mostly indica flavourful Cheese variation by Kannabia Seed Company was developed with UK Cheese lovers in mind. By crossing Cheese with an Afghan, we’ve produced a Kiss that is highly relaxing, sweet flavoured variety. This strain is great for unwinding, perfect for the evening.

Kiss is a delight for Cheese growers who are looking for a shorter flowering time, higher level of production and a disease and pest resistant strain.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: mature cheese

Flavors: Cheesy, nutty, spicy

Appearance:

Effects: Relaxing, narcotic, pain relief

Medical: Anxiety, PTSD, pain



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 55-60 days

Height: 180-200 cm.

Yield: 550 g./m2 or 800 g./plant