RUSSIAN DOLL

by Kannabia Seeds

About this product

Russian Doll buds are loaded with resin, voluminous but still compact buds great for smoking or extraction. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive sativa variety (that grows and has buds more like an indica) that will keep you motivated and happy throughout the day. Its effect is long lasting with a balance of physical relaxation and mental stimulation. Easy to grow with a short flowering period, Russian Doll is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases. TYPE: Sativa Smell: Sweet and lemony Flavors: sweet and spicy Appearance: Effects: Motivated, happy, relaxing, stimulating Medical: Anxiety, ADD, ADHD, Depression Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58 days Height: 180 cm. Yield: 450 g./m2 or 700 g./plant

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.