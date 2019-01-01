About this product
Russian Doll buds are loaded with resin, voluminous but still compact buds great for smoking or extraction. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive sativa variety (that grows and has buds more like an indica) that will keep you motivated and happy throughout the day. Its effect is long lasting with a balance of physical relaxation and mental stimulation. Easy to grow with a short flowering period, Russian Doll is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases. TYPE: Sativa Smell: Sweet and lemony Flavors: sweet and spicy Appearance: Effects: Motivated, happy, relaxing, stimulating Medical: Anxiety, ADD, ADHD, Depression Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58 days Height: 180 cm. Yield: 450 g./m2 or 700 g./plant
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.